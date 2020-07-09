Incoming Stanford men’s volleyball player & ‘Iolani grad, Kupono Browne, reacts to loss of program in 2021

On Wednesday, Stanford University announced that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.

‘Iolani graduate, Kupono Browne, is a member of the Cardinal Men’s Volleyball incoming freshman class. He told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida that he and the team were “completely blindside in the decision making process.”

Browne has started a petition to try and save the Stanford Men’s Volleyball program. As of Wednesday evening, the petition has over 600 signatures. Sign Here.

There is another petition to save all 11 varsity sports that the schools plans on cancelling in 2021. Find it here