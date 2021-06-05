Inaugural edition of Chace Numata Senior All Star Game held on Saturday

The inaugural edition of the Chace Numata Senior All Star Game was held on Saturday at Joey DeSa Field.

Forty-two of the state’s best senior baseball players suited up, as Team Hawaiian beat Team Aloha 11-5. Kapolei’s Jashua Yacapin was named MVP in leading Team Aloha to victory.

But the main focus of Saturday’s event was to honor the legacy of the late Chace Numata, who died at just 27 years old on Sept. 2, 2019 after a skateboarding accident. Numata started his professional baseball career after getting selected in the 14th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies following his senior year at Pearl City. Although he never got above the Double-A level, Numata was remembered as a consummate teammate and friend over his 10 years in professional baseball with the Phillies, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers organizations.

“It really means a lot to us. It’s inspiring that everyone is trying to #LiveLikeNumi. Live the way he did. He really lived his life to the fullest, followed his dreams and inspirations. He was just a giving person, thoughtful, kindhearted. He was really a special human being,” Numata’s mother, Cher said. “I think it’s a great thing that they are doing for these senior kids being that they didn’t have a senior game or state tournament this year. Them honoring Chace, we really appreciate it. It means a lot to the family.”

The hope is the game to be played every year.

“I’ve known the Numata family for a real long time. When the tragic incident happened, it was tough. I just wanted to do something for him. I used to do this game before, so I figured this would be a perfect way to honor his legacy,” Farrington coach and tournament organizer Eric Tokunaga said. “I’m hoping that he’s going to be happy, but I know he’s going to be watching. He’s just a special person, not only baseball, but off the field.”