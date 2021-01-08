In letter sent to Aloha Stadium Authority, UH requests changes moving forward

University of Hawaii at Manoa athletic director David Matlin, president David Lassner and vice president for budget and finance/CFO Kalbert K. Young have formally requested a set of changes for when the University of Hawaii football team moves into its new home venue.

In a letter obtained by KHON2, UH notes that it was told approximately five days before the public announcement that Aloha Stadium would not be accepting events with any fans moving forward and that under an “optimistic” projection, the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) will not be ready until 2024.

As the university looks for a different place to play its football games for at least the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, it also requested a set of circumstances from NASED that would benefit the school. The hope for UH is that these changes are sustainable and help the school moving forward as it pertains to profiting from the stadium, as well as maintaining its NCAA Division I FBS status.

UH expressed a desire to be more involved with the NASED project, noting that although it is the ‘anchor tenant,’ it has no input on the RFP (request for proposal) towards NASED. UH also said it was told that if required legislation is not passed this year, then the NASED project is dead.

The changes requested by UH from NASED, as stated in the letter, are below.

“UH Football receives paramount consideration in scheduling”

“UH pays no rental or facilities cost for football games”

“UH receives all ticket receipts including preferred seating donation (PSD) revenue for football”

“UH receives revenue from premium parking”

“UH receives a minimum of 1/2 of luxury boxes to sell for UH Football”

“UH receives revenue from ‘Club’ area membership fees for UH Football games”

“UH receives a minimum of 1/2 of net concession and merchandise revenue”

“UH receives a minimum of 1/2 of net parking revenue”

“UH receives rights to sell Advertising for UH football games and retain the funds”

In the letter, UH says considerations like the ones above are received by ‘almost every other Division 1 FBS football team.’ The hope for UH is that the requests become ‘fundamental requirements’ for the NASED stadium.

A UH spokesperson says the school officially stands by the letter but has no further comment.

