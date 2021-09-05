In first game since 2018, Mililani’s McKenzie Milton nearly leads Florida State to victory over Notre Dame

After 1,017 days, McKenzie Milton‘s magic has yet to expire.

The Mililani graduate, who has not played since nearly losing his right leg during a game against South Florida on Nov. 23, 2018, made his Florida State debut on Sunday in a 41-38 overtime loss to No. 9 Notre Dame.

The Seminoles started redshirt sophomore and Louisville transfer Jordan Travis at quarterback on Sunday. Travis completed nine of his 19 passes for 130 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Milton did not play on Sunday until after Travis’ helmet fell off during a play in the fourth quarter. From there, Milton did the rest of the quarterbacking for FSU, completing five of seven passes for 48 yards.

WELCOME BACK, MCKENZIE MILTON 👏



After almost three years away from football because of a devastating leg injury, he passes for a first down in his first play and goes 4-for-4 in a TD drive. pic.twitter.com/G8A2ipCNd7 — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2021

Milton also carried the ball three times for six yards.

FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 37-yard field goal to begin overtime, while Notre Dame’s Jonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal to give the Irish the victory.

Kapolei alum Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa started at defensive end for Notre Dame and recorded one tackle.

Florida State will next play on Saturday against Jacksonville State.at 2 p.m. HST on ACC Network.