In addition to successful pro debut, Waianae’s Dalis Kaleiopu celebrates birth of first child

It turns out Dalis Kaleiopu’s first professional boxing victory was not his biggest accomplishment during fight week.

The day he was set to depart for California ahead of his pro debut, Kaleiopu’s girlfriend went into labor with his first child. Sarai Ke’alohila’akeamaikalani was born on Tuesday, Feb. 9, weighing in at six pounds, 12 ounces and was measured at 20.5 inches long.

“It was pretty crazy,” Kaleiopu told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “That morning, I woke up. She told me she needed to go to the hospital so I was like, ‘Oh, it’s on.’ So I took her to the hospital that morning, the morning that we were leaving. I was in the room for a while. I still had to lose weight, I still had to pack up some stuff so I ended up leaving at like 2 o‘clock. By the time I was heading to the airport, she said that she might be giving birth anytime soon so I asked if I could be on FaceTime while everything was going down and I was glad I was able to witness that on FaceTime.”

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

As for the fight, Kaleiopu impressed many with a third-round knockout of Eduardo Sanchez via right uppercut in a lightweight bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Arena in Indio, Calif., so much so that Kaleiopu’s promotion, Golden Boy, has told the Waianae native to be ready in case another fight opportunity arises soon.

“I was thinking I couldn’t let nobody down. I’m not gonna walk out here and lose. There’s no way. I have a daughter,” Kaleiopu said of his pro debut. “Down the line, I can’t have her watch my pro debut to be losing.

“It’s a different feeling, it’s crazy. I didn’t really think about the process. I thought I could just come home and see my baby but they told me I have to do a mandatory 10-day quarantine. I’m still safe right now but I’m on the phone constantly with my girl right now seeing my baby, the best I can do right now.”