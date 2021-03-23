‘I’m so excited to get out there’, Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill thrilled to make the move to Houston

Just over a week after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the Texans, Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill expressed his excitement for turning the page and starting a new chapter to his NFL journey in Houston.

“I’m so excited. My family knows this and my agent knew this but I always told them that if I get a chance to play for a team (in) Texas I would take it immediately,” Grugier-Hill told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I’m so excited to get out there. I don’t know what it is about Texas but it kind of weirdly has the same vibe a little bit as back home. The hospitality, the way that people are, and I just can’t wait to get out there.”

The linebacker’s deal which he agreed to last Monday is worth $3.25 million as he comes to the Texans after racking up 28 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 15 games with the Dolphins.

Prior to his lone season in Miami, the former Patriots 2016 sixth-round pick from Eastern Illinois played from 2016-19 with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in 54 games and starting in 16 of them. As a two-time special teams captain and Super Bowl champion, Grugier-Hill recorded 98 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups, and an interception playing both linebacker and on special teams.

Grugier-Hill’s speed has been much publicized over the years and is considered one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL, and says that Houston’s defensive philosophies play into his strengths.

“Lovie Smith being the defensive coordinator, he likes fast, strong guys and I think I bring a big element to the game and I think that I can especially in coverage, I can do things that most guys can’t, so I just really pride myself on that and I’m excited to show that.”

The Kamehameha graduate is currently training in Arizona and will soon relocate to Houston in preparation for training camp.