‘I’m happy to be an Angel now’, Hilo’s Kean Wong claimed off waivers by Los Angeles

Hilo’s Kean Wong was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Wong, who was a four-time all-star in the Tampa Bay organization in six minor league seasons, made his big-league debut for the Rays in early September but didn’t receive many opportunities with Tampa Bay in the middle of a playoff race.

“I’m very excited to be able to get the opportunity with the Angels, a West Coast team that I’ve watch since I was young. Just to be able to go out there and play with Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, it’s going to be awesome. Those were my role models growing up. And just being able to get the chance is awesome,” Wong told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday morning.

To make room on the Angels 40-man roster, RHP Griffin Canning was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Wong, went 3-for-14 at the plate over six games. He’s expected to arrive in Anaheim on Wednesday, where he will finish off the regular season with the club.

The utility man that has logged time in the middle-infield and outfield over the years, will likely see more at-bats with LA over the close of the regular season with the Angels out of postseason contention.

The 24-year-old Waiakea graduate first reached the Triple-A level in 2017. He then spent all of 2018 at Triple-A, and most of 2019 there as well.

Since the start of the 2018 season Wong has put together an impressive stat-line at the plate of .294/.360/.435 in 1,008 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.