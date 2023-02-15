Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane with face Kana Watanabe in a flyweight bout in the main card of Bellator 295, the organization announced on Wednesday morning.

Macfarlane (12-2), the No. 3 ranked Bellator women’s flyweight fighter, will look to get back into title contention against the No. 2 Watanabe (11-1-1).

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Other fights on the Bellator 295 card includes Wahiawa’s Keoni Diggs against Weber Almeida in a featherweight bout, Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III against Adil Edwards in a featherweight bout, and Maui’s Sumiko Inaba against Veta Arteaga in a flyweight bout.

The full Bellator 295 and 296 cards are below. Both events will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and will also be televised on Showtime:

BELLATOR 294: Carmouche vs. Bennett 2 Main Card:

Friday, April 21 – live on Showtime

4 p.m. HST



Flyweight World Title Bout: C-Liz Carmouche (18-7) vs. DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #6-Tim Johnson (15-9) vs. Said Sowma (8-4)

Featherweight Bout: #2-Arlene Blencowe (15-9) vs. Sara McMann (13-6)

BELLATOR 295: Stots vs. Mix Main Card:

Saturday, April 22 – live on SHOWTIME

4:30 p.m. HST

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Final: IC-Raufeon Stots (19-2) vs. #2-Patchy Mix (17-1)

Flyweight Bout: #3-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) vs. #2-Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

BELLATOR 295: Stots vs. Mix Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

2:30 p.m. HST

Heavyweight Bout: Davion Franklin (5-1) vs. Kasim Aras (7-1)

Lightweight Bout: Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) vs. Charlie Leary (17-13-1)

Lightweight Bout: Bobby King (12-5) vs. Aalon Cruz (10-4)

Featherweight Bout: Keoni Diggs (10-2) vs. Weber Almeida (7-1)

Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III (10-5-1) vs. Adil Edwards (9-2)

Flyweight Bout: #9- Sumiko Inaba (5-0) vs. #7- Veta Arteaga (7-4)