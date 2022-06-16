Hawaii native and Punahou alumna Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will take on Bruna Ellen in a Bellator 284 bout, the organization has announced.

The women’s flyweight bout between Macfarlane and Ellen will take place on Aug. 12 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Macfarlane, the former women’s flyweight champion, most recently lost to Justine Kish at Bellator 279 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on April 24.

Macfarlane in 11-2 in her professional MMA career and is currently in the middle of her first losing streak.

Ellen is 6-3 in her fight career and most recently fought on Nov. 12, 2021.