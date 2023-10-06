Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane has missed weight ahead of her Bellator 300 bout in San Diego.

Macfarlane weighed in at 126.6 pounds, 1.6 pounds above the women’s flyweight championship limit of 125.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Macfarlane will still face longtime friend and training partner Liz Carmouche for the flyweight championship, but is ineligible to win the belt. Only Carmouche, who weighed in at 124.8 pounds, can win the flyweight belt. If Macfarlane wins, the title will become vacant.

Meanwhile, Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III weighed in successfully at 145.6 pounds against Henry Corrales (146) in his upcoming featherweight bout. The non-title featherweight limit is 146 pounds.

Kamaka will be on the Bellator 300 preliminary card, which begins at 12:30 p.m. HST on Showtime Sports’ YouTube Channel, as well as Pluto TV. Meanwhile, Macfarlane will kick off the main card on Showtime at 4 p.m. HST.