Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was victorious in the main event of Bellator 236 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Saturday night.

Macfarlane scored a unanimous decision 50-45, 50-44, 50-44 over Kate Jackson, successfully defending her flyweight (125) belt for the fourth time in her Bellator career. Macfarlane is now 11-0 overall and 10-0 in Bellator.

