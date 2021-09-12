ILH updates football schedule, moving championship back one week

The ILH has revised its football schedule, pushing back its Open Division championship game one week with a target date of Oct. 29.

The open championship game was originally scheduled for Oct. 23, but a handful of delays to the ILH football due to positive COVID-19 cases have pushed the schedule back a week.

A previously scheduled game between Pac-Five and Saint Louis 2 on Aug. 27 has been moved to Oct 15, while a previously scheduled Sept. 3 game between Punahou and Saint Louis will take place on Sept. 18, and a matchup between Kamehameha and Saint Louis that was supposed to take place on Sept. 10 has been moved to Oct. 16. All three games were not able to take place on their originally scheduled dates because of positive COVID cases.

The rest of the ILH schedule can be viewed here.

The plan for the HHSAA remains to crown a state champion for all three of its divisions on the weekend of Jan. 8.