ILH releases updated 2021 football schedule

The ILH has released its revised 2021 football schedule.

Earlier this month, the Hawaii Department of Education put the fall high school sports season on pause in order to institute a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with the 10-day heat acclimation period beginning on Sept. 24.

The ILH does not fall under the DOE umbrella and will continue to hold competition during that period, with official games beginning on Aug. 27. Damien-‘Iolani and Punahou-Kamehameha are among the matchups on opening night.

The ILH schedule begins with six consecutive weeks of games that will be held at Aloha Stadium. Fans will not be allowed to attend, but the games are expected to be televised.

After ILH champions are crowned in late October, ILH teams will be able to schedule games against OIA programs to close out Hawaii’s regular season ahead of the HHSAA tournament, which will end as late as Jan. 8.

According to ILH football coordinator and ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look, games between ILH and OIA teams will be scheduled independently.

The full schedule is below and is subject to change.