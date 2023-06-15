The ILH released its tentative 2023 football schedule on Thursday, with a multitude of marquee matchups set to take place in the months ahead:

Defending ILH champion Punahou will open its season at Mililani on Aug. 11.

The next week, Saint Louis will travel to the North Shore to face two-time defending HHSAA champion Kahuku on Aug. 18. That same day, Punahou will host Millikian High School (Long Beach, Calif.).

On Sept. 2, the Buffanblu will travel to California to take on Centennial High School.

The first matchup between two ILH teams takes place on Aug. 25 when Pac-Five visits ‘Iolani, though Sept. 22 will be the first day of full-time ILH play.

Nov. 10 is the last possible date for the ILH Open playoffs, with HHSAA Open semifinals taking place on Nov. 17.

Friday, Nov. 24 is the tentative date for the HHSAA championships.

The tentative ILH schedule can be seen below: