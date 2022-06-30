The ILH has a tentative schedule in place for the 2022 season.

Regular season play will begin on Sept. 3, while league playoffs begin on Oct. 21 and could run as late at Nov. 4.

Like 2021, Saint Louis and Kamehameha will field secondary teams in Saint Louis I and Kamehameha II. Both will play against non-Open Division teams.

Another interesting wrinkle in the schedule is a set of tentatively scheduled games set to take place at the University of Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching field, beginning on the weekend of Sept. 30.

Saint Louis has won six straight ILH titles.

The full (tentative) schedule can be downloaded below: