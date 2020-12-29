ILH cancels select fall and winter sports for 2020-2021 including Basketball and Wrestling

The Interscholastic League of Honolulu has shared with league members on Monday that a handful of fall and winter sports have been canceled and will not be played through the 2021 academic school year.

Select programs have already informed student athletes and families that their sport will not be played in 2020-21.

Here’s a list of the ILH Sports that have been cancelled.

● Basketball – Cancelled due to ongoing safety concerns

● Bowling – Cancelled due to ongoing safety concerns and facilities unavailable due to

COVID

● Canoe Paddling – Cancelled due to ongoing safety concerns along with permitting issues

related to COVID

● Soccer – Cancelled due to ongoing safety concerns

● Wrestling – Cancelled due to ongoing safety concerns

It’s expected that the ILH will make the official announcement on Tuesday.

Other sports were provided with updates regarding the ILH schedule as follows:

● Air Riflery – Start date is January 4. Matches will be held virtually and scores will be

compiled digitally to determine outcome

● Cheerleading – Start date is January 4. Modified to eliminate direct contact. Only dance

routines will be allowed

● Cross Country – Start date is January 4. Dual meet format only. Races to be held on

school campuses. Only JV and Varsity levels will be conducted. Runners must wear

protective masks during competition – race distances reduced to 2 miles – and only one

team will be allowed on the course at a time.

Football and Girl’s Volleyball, both of which are fall sports were not mentioned.

A portion of the letter from the ILH to league members was obtained by KHON2, where further updates were provided regarding safety precautions amid the pandemic:

For those sports scheduled to begin in January, along with sport specific safety measures which are outlined in the safety plan for that sport, general safety precautions will be implemented and expected by all involved. These measures include temperature checks and health screenings, plans for physically distancing competitors at athletic venues, and protocols for the use of water bottles, towels, and sports equipment. In addition, masks must be worn at all times where appropriate, social distancing will be enforced, locker rooms and gathering places will be closed and no fans or spectators will be allowed. Finally, individual host sites may impose additional

safety measures.

Along with continuing to monitor our January sports, planning and preparation for the sports scheduled to begin in March is underway and information on those sports will be shared in a timely and appropriate manner. In closing, we thank all of the school officials and athletic administrators for their work during this challenging time. Although we wish that all sports could be conducted, it simply isn’t possible at this time and we all look forward to when we can provide the full spectrum of sports and athletic experiences for our student-athletes.