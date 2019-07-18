Ikei, Corbett win junior wrestling national crowns

The Junior Wrestling National Championships took place in Fargo, North Dakota this week. The state of Hawaii had 25 wrestlers represented in the junior category. The ladies wrestling from the Islands continued to shine.

On Wednesday, four Hawaii wrestlers were in the finals of the tournament featuring the best competitors from all over the country. Two of those, Tiare Ikei and Kelani Corbett, will coming home with the ultimate prize.

Ikei is one of the best to ever come out of Hawaii. She’s the 2018 state champion out of Kaiser High School. She has since moved to Colorado to join USA Wrestling’s Elite Accelerator Program at the Olympic Training Center.

Ikei pinned her opponent in the 117 weight class final for the junior crown. The 18 year old has committed to wrestle for Devry University.

The other national champ crowned on Wednesday was Corbett, in the 180 weight class. The recent Leilehua high school graduate and historic four-time state champ won by an 8-0 decision. She adds another junior achievement before wrestling for Lyon College in the fall.