The Big West announced its 2023 All-Conference women’s volleyball teams on Tuesday with Six from the University of Hawaii honored.

Headlining the Rainbow Wahine selections was senior middle blocker Amber Igiede, who becomes just the third in program history to earn All-BW First Team honors all four seasons.

Kennedi Evans and Kate Lang earned spots on the All-Big West Second Team while Caylen Alexander and Paula Guersching received honorable mention honors. Rookie Tali Hakas made the Big West All-Freshman Team.

Igiede, a four-year starter at middle blocker, led the league in hitting percentage (.396), kills per set (3.74), points (480.5) and points per set (4.62). She leads the team with 113 total blocks and 23 service aces as well. This year she became just the fourth Rainbow Wahine in history to join the 1,000 kill/500 block club. Currently, she has 1,325 kills and 514 blocks.

The Rainbows will open play in the Big West Conference Tournament on Friday in the semifinal round, facing the winner of Wednesday’s Cal Poly/UC Davis quarterfinal match. The tournament is being held in Long Beach, California.