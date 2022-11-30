The Big West announced its 2022 all-conference teams with Hawai’i receiving four of the major honors— Amber Igiede was named Big West Player of the Week; Kate Lang received Setter of the Year honors; Caylen Alexander was tabbed Freshman of the Year; Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year for the third straight season; and Riley Wagoner earned all-Big West first team honors.



Igiede dominated on the court, recording career- and team-highs of 390 kills, 3.91 kills/set and finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the NCAA DI with a .439 hitting percentage. She was also ranked in the Top 50 nationally in four other statistical categories —No. 19 in points/set, No. 33 in blocks/set; No. 41 in total points, and No. 46 in total blocks. Igiede led UH in

is the 10th Rainbow Wahine to earn Big West Player of the Year honors—and the third straight. Since rejoining the league in 2012, UH has had seven players earn top honors—Emily Hartong (2012, ’13), Nikki Taylor (2015, ’16), Norene Iosia (2019) and Brooke Van Sickle (2021). This is Igiede’s third time earning First Team honors.



In total, 12 Rainbow Wahine have earned Big West Player of the Year awards—matching Long Beach State for the most in Big West history. Since rejoining the BW in 2012, Hawai’i has won seven Player of the Year awards—Emily Hartong (2012, ’13); Nikki Taylor (2015, ’16); Norene Iosia (2019); and Brooke Van Sickle (2021). Overall, Igiede is the 10th Rainbow Wahine to earn Player of the Year honors, and just the second middle hitter to accomplish the feat, joining her former assistant coach Angelica Ljunqvist who was the 1995 BW Player of the Year. Overall, Igiede is the 28th Hawai’i player to earn conference Player of the Year (Pacific Coast Athletics Assoiation – 1; Big West – 11; WAC – 16).



Lang finished the regular second in The Big West averaging 10.24 assists per set, having dished out a career-best 1,055 assists for the season. The third-year sophomore out of Keller, Texas, is also third on the team with 24 aces, and tied for third with 214 digs (2.08 per set). Lang has posted eight double-doubles in 2022, with season bests of 55 assists (twice) and 17 digs, all but one match with 20-plus assists, 21 with 30-plus, 11 with 40-plus, and five with 50 or more. Lang is 44 assists shy of reaching the 2,000 milestone as a collegian. This is the second-straight season that Lang has earned all-Big West first team honors.



Alexander was the front-runner to receive Freshman of the Year after earning a league-high and UH record six Freshman of the Week aw­ards this season. For the season, Alexander put down 280 kills, averaging 2.75 kills/set; a .242 hitting percentage, and 26.0 total blocks. The Alpharetta, Ga.-native has appeared in all 28 contests, with eight starts. The outside hitter is averaging 3.21 points, 2.75 kills and 1.19 digs per set, ranking third on the team in points and kills while leading with 33 aces. Alexander has 15 matches in double-figure kills, with a high of 18 on two occasions, and posted a trio of double-doubles.



Ah Mow has led the ‘Bows to a 22-6 mark overall this season as the Rainbow Wahine clinched their third consecutive outright conference title while punching their 29th-straight and 40th overall ticket to the NCAA Championship. UH is currently on the conference’s longest 2022 win streak of 12 in a row, after an earlier eight-match stretch prior to their lone BW loss at Cal Poly. The Rainbow Wahine head into the NCAA Championship as victors of 20 of their last 21. For Ah Mow, this marks her third straight Big West Coach of the Year award, having shared it in 2019 after taking over for six-time recipient Dave Shoji in 2017. Ah Mow is just the second back-to-back-to-back winner since the first one was given in 1984, following legendary former UCSB leader Kathy Gregory from 2002-04. Shoji earned the award six times in the Big West, once in the Pacific Coast Athletic Association and seven in the Western Athletic Conference.



Wagoner, a junior outside hitter, had a standout season, setting new career-highs in all statistical categories while emerging as a terminator at the pins. For the season, the junior from Dublin, Ohio recorded 336 kills, a 3.26 kills/set average; a .213 hitting percentage, 248 digs, 43 total blocks, 28 assists and 23 service aces. This is her first time on the all-BW First Team.