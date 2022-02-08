HALEIWA, HAWAII – FEBRUARY 6: Moana Jones Wong of Hawaii surfs in the Final at the Billabong Pro Pipeline on February 6, 2022 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League)

After a historic World Surf League Championship Tour season opener this past week with the crowning of the first ever women’s champion at the iconic Pipeline, the season continues this weekend at Sunset Beach.

Haleiwa’s own, Moana Jones Wong who entered the Billabong Pro Pipeline as a wildcard after winning the qualifying series Pipe Pro event in December, etched her name into the history books as the first ever CT event champ at the famed surf break by defeating 5x world champion Carissa Moore in the final on Sunday.

The championship was the realization of a lifelong dream for Jones Wong who was already considered the ‘Queen of Pipeline’ after years of charging the wave in a freestyle format and now with the WSL CT event title, there’s no doubt that she now forever lives as a Pipeline legend.

‘I want to be a world champion’; After historic victory at Pipeline, #Hawaii’s wildcard Moana Jones Wong enters second event of #WSL’s CT season at Sunset Beach as top ranked surfer in the world https://t.co/JmigOrw5lB #WSLHawaii #HawaiiSurfing 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/21VyxXJei4 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 8, 2022

“That means so much to me, it’s like, that’s all I ever wanted,” Jones Wong told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Even when I was a kid sitting on the sand, playing on the sand, I was like, what if one day I was considered a good Pipeline surfer? But it was just a dream, it was like, that’s never going to happen and then for it to happen, I’m just blown away.”

Adding to the accomplishment is that Jones Wong, who did not start 2022 as a championship tour surfer now enters the WSL’s second event of the season as the top ranked surfer in the world.

“I never thought that ever. I didn’t even really think about it until after I won and someone was like, you’re number on the world, and I was like, what? I was like, I am! That was just another whole thing in itself. The Pipe thing was awesome and then number one in the world, it can’t get any better than this right now,” said Jones Wong.

For years, the narrative has been that Jones Wong wasn’t interested in the tour life and was more than content charging the feared Pipeline in her own backyard and living the freestyle surfer life on the North Shore of O’ahu. However, the 22-year old doesn’t ignore that the vision board has been updated. Holding the top ranking, the 10,000 tour points that come with the victory, and the $80k in prize money has certainly sparked her interest in chasing a world championship. A journey that continues this weekend with the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach.

“For sure. It has totally changed. Now I’m so competitive, I’m so stoked. I mean, for sure I want to be on the CT. I want to be a world champion one day. That’s what I want to do. I want to make the most out of this opportunity and give it my all. I love surfing Sunset, I surfed Sunset before I surfed Pipe growing up so I was out there. I’m going to try and do the best that I can out there. It’s definitely a motivation being the number one surfer in the world so, yeah, I’m definitely going to try my hardest.”

This will be the first time in 13 years that Sunset will host a Championship Tour competition. In the last CT held at Sunset, Carissa Moore took the win at the World Cup Sunset Beach against Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), seven-time WSL champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), and Alana Blanchard (HAW).

Sunset Beach is also known for playing host to other high-level competitions. For many years it has served as the final major event of the men’s Qualifying Series schedule, as a stage to several women’s Pro Junior events.

The event window runs from Friday, February 11-23. Stay with KHON2 on-air and online along with the World Surf League for continuing coverage of the WSL’s second event of the championship tour season.