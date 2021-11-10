‘I just can’t believe it’s happening’, Former Rainbow Wahine bat girl Jadyn Nielsen realizes childhood dream by signing with University of Hawai’i Softball

Wednesday marked as National Letter of Intent signing day for high school seniors to make their collegiate commitments official, and for a University of Hawaii softball signee it provided an opportunity to solidify a commitment she made as a child.

Jadyn Nielsen, a senior short stop from Cerritos High School in California, put pen to paper today thus realizing a childhood dream of playing for UH.

“It feels so unreal. I can’t even, I just can’t believe it’s happening,” said Nielsen.

Neilsen, who is the cousin of former Warrior quarterback Corey Nielsen has been part of the UH softball program for years, as her father Jon would drive her to California road games where Jadyn would serve as bat girl for the visiting Rainbow Wahine for numerous years of her youth.

“I got to witness some great UH softball players play like Kaia Parnaby and Kelly Majam. I remember taking a picture with Kelly. I also got to work with Jazmine Zamora. I remember I worked with her, we took ground balls on the UH softball field and I even played with her glove for about a year, she even signed it. I feel like Hawaii has always been in my brain about college. I’ve always just wanted to go there. Me being the bat girl. Me being surrounded by everyone. It just showed me that I wanted to go there so growing up that was just a goal of mine to be recruited by UH and go there,” said Nielsen.

Without a doubt, Nielsen had a front row seat to an amazing time for Rainbow Wahine softball as the aforementioned Majam and Parnaby were among the standouts that helped guide UH to multiple conference titles and even a trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2010. It was around that time at the tender age of six that Jadyn committed herself to one day follow in the footsteps of the players that she looked up to.

“Being bat girl, being in the dugout, I was like, this is where I want to be. This is what I want to do and so seeing these girls it was a goal of mine.”

In 2021 Neilsen was selected to the All-CIF Southern Section Div. 3 softball team.

The shortstop helped Cerritos repeat as 605 League champions in the pandemic shortened season as a junior, recording a .535 batting average with two home runs, six triples, 16 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 24 games.

“I know that I’m going to have so much more responsibility. It feels really special. I can’t wait to represent my family and the state of Hawaii and just ball out. I really hope to make a good impact when I get there.”