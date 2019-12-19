‘I have this opportunity to share our culture with the world’, Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane performs hula at Bellator Open Workout

Fight week for Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continued on Wednesday as the Bellator flyweight champion headlined the Bellator Hawaii Open Workouts at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.

On Saturday, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center the undefeated champion will defend her flyweight title against Kate Jackson in the main event of Bellator 236, which Macfarlane has dubbed the ‘Hana Hou’ event as she looks to make it back-to-back years of succesfully defending her title in her home state.

The Punahou graduate Macfarlane will enter the bout with a career record of 10-0, most recently having defeated Veta Arteaga on April 27 at Bellator 220 via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage).

In Wednesday’s open workout which was open to the public, Macfarlane decided to open with a hula.

“I have this opportunity to share our culture with the world,” Macfarlane told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“I feel as if I carry a lot, I carry the islands on my shoulders whenever I’m on a platform like this, and I’m okay with that. I welcome it now, so, I don’t want to say that’s my main goal on Saturday, my main goal is to defend my belt, but, my other really big goal is to represent my culture and my home and my people to the best of my ability and to share things that the world might not know otherwise.”

REMAINING BELLATOR EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, December 19

OFFICIAL & CEREMONIAL BELLATOR AND THE USO SALUTE THE TROOPS WEIGH-IN

Hilton Hawaiian Village

Tapa 1 Ballroom

11:30 a.m. – Ceremonial weigh-in begins OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Friday, December 20

OFFICIAL AND CEREMONIAL BELLATOR 236 WEIGH-IN

Hilton Hawaiian Village

Tapa 1 Ballroom

11:30 a.m. – Ceremonial weigh-in begins OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

BELLATOR AND THE USO SALUTE THE TROOPS: BARNETT VS. MARKES FIGHT NIGHT

Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

3:45 p.m. – Bellator and the USO Salute the Troops preliminary card begins

5 p.m. – Bellator and the USO Salute the Troops main card begins

Saturday, December 21

BELLATOR 236: MACFARLANE VS. JACKSON FIGHT NIGHT

Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

3:30 p.m. – Bellator 236 preliminary card begins

5 p.m. – Bellator 236 main card begins