‘I felt like that was just a small portion of what we really can be’: After career performance, Hawaii’s Dae Dae Hunter eager to push the pace against Oregon State

The University of Hawai’i football team will play its second Pac-12 opponent on the road in three weeks when the Rainbow Warriors travel to Corvallis, Ore., for a match-up with Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 11 at Reser Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on FS1 with a 8:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. HT) kickoff.

The Rainbow Warriors evened their record at 1-1 with a 49-35 victory over Portland State last week in Honolulu after opening the season with a loss at UCLA.

In Hawaii’s victory over the Vikings, the UH running game made big strides, posting 268 yards rushing as part of a Todd Graham era best 573 yards of total offense.

Helping lead the way for the ‘Bows was sophomore running back Dae Dae Hunter who set new career highs in rushing attempts (16) and yards (128) while also rushing for a career-long 59-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good, it felt good. Right before the play Chevan (Cordeiro) gave me his first compliment of the game. I felt like that gave me a little boost to go a little harder. Nah, I’m playing,” said Hunter. “It felt good to make a bog play. My first real long one here at Hawaii so it’s a good feeling. Especially because we won. We ran the ball good all day so it was a good little Saturday.”

Despite the numbers and the victory, the UH offense is far from satisfied. Especially from a temp standpoint. Entering the season, UH touted an electric fast approach to the offense that will move the ball upfield and keep defenses on their heels with quick snaps. According to Hunter, that envisioned speed has yet to be seen.

“I felt like that was just a small portion of what we really can be. The tempo, I would say was mediocre last Saturday. We could do a lot better but we just got to dial in and just keep pushing forward. We know the faster we go the more strain it puts on the defense so it can only make us better and help us improve so that’s the main focus. Just to go fast, fast, fast, fast and be composed and still know what you’re doing at the same time.”

