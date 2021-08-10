‘I feel great, I feel confident’, Raiders quarterback, Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota opens preseason schedule this weekend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs for a 2-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 30-27 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The first full slate in the National Football League’s preseason will kickoff later this week, where among the players looking to dig their cleats into game speed action will be Raiders quarterback, Hawaii’s own Marcus Mariota.

Entering his seventh year in the NFL, the former second overall pick by the Titans and Heisman Trophy winner is in his second season in Las Vegas after re-working his contract as former Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr’s backup.

In 2020, while rehabbing multiple injuries, the Saint Louis graduate impressed in his lone relief appearance, posting 314 yards of total offense with two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the Chargers. Admittedly, the healthiest he has been in years, Mariota says he aims to compete for playing time in Vegas while also keeping his eye on other quarterback situations around the league as he remains confident that he can succeed as a starter in the NFL.

“It is my goal and I do keep tabs on what’s going on. I think for us as players it’s kind of important to see what the landscape is. With that being said, I enjoy this team, it’s a great organization to play for and this quarterback room is awesome,” said Mariota. “I think Derek leads the charge. He’s a great guy to be around and it’s just a lot of fun to learn and grow together and each and every single day I try to approach it the same way. Just try to get better.”

The Raiders will open their three week preseason schedule on Saturday against the Seahawks at 3:00 pm HST at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be televised in the islands on KHON2. All three Raiders preseason games will be aired on the KHON2 family of channels with their August 21 game against the Rams being shown on KHII along with the August 29 outing vs. San Francisco.

The KHON2 family of channels will also carry preseason games for the Miami Dolphins featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Ewa Beach, the Indianapolis Colts who feature Waianae’s DeForest Buckner, and the Los Angeles Rams.

2021 NFL Preseason Football by Date
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH:
STATIONTIME (HST)TEAM MATCH-UP
KHON7:00AM-10:00AMMIAMI DOLPHINS AT CHICAGO BEARS
KHON3:00PM-6:00PMLAS VEGAS RAIDERS VS. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
KHII4:00PM-7:00PMLOS ANGELES RAMS VS. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15TH:
STATIONTIME (HST)TEAM MATCH-UP
KHII7:00AM-10:00AMINDIANAPOLIS COLTS VS. CAROLINA PANTHERS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21ST:
STATIONTIME (HST)TEAM MATCH-UP
KHII1:00PM-4:00PMMIAMI DOLPHINS VS. ATLANTA FALCONS
NHON2:00PM-5:00PMINDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS
KHII4:00PM-7:00PM *Raiders Feed*LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS 
KHON4:00PM-7:00PM *Rams Feed*LOS ANGELES RAMS VS. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27TH:
STATIONTIME (HST)TEAM MATCH-UP
KHON1:00PM-4:00PMINDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT DETROIT LIONS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH:
STATIONTIME (HST)TEAM MATCH-UP
KHON3:05PM-6:05PMLOS ANGELES RAMS AT DENVER BRONCOS
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29TH:
STATIONTIME (HST)TEAM MATCH-UP
KHII10:00AM-1:00PMLAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
*SAME GAME, DIFFERENT SAT FEEDS ON SAT. 8/21Revised 8.06.21

