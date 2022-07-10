Over 350 high school football players displayed their talents in the inaugural ESPN 300 Elite Hawaii Underclassmen Camp at King Kekaulike’s field on Maui last week.

Players from across the state showcased their abilities in on-field competitions and workouts, giving prospects from Hawaii the opportunity to get noticed at a major camp much closer to home instead of flying to the mainland.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Recruiting organizations such as 247Sports and UCReport were present. Standouts from the camp include Mililani athlete Gavin Hunter and Farrington offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu. Laloulu’s performance at the camp earned him a spot in the 2023 Under Armour All-American game.

The camp was organized by Baldwin and Idaho alum JoJo Dickson, who spent four seasons on NFL rosters as a linebacker from 2011 to 2014.

“We were able to deliver, not to toot our own horn, but a little better than we even expected to, with it being the first one, being that there was such a large amount of student-athletes that showed up,” Dickson tells KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello of the camp. “Everything got recorded, we had a lot of volunteers working cameras making sure that every athlete got every rep recorded and that everything is going to go into a profile for each one of them. That includes their times, drills, competitions, which is huge. It takes away any lull in recruiting that these kids in Hawaii may experience and allows them to do it here on the islands instead of spending thousands to fly to the mainland. These kids can find their exposure here with the scouting services like 247 and ESPN 300 being able to identify the talent here.”

Dickson, who dedicates time towards training athletes on Maui at Dickson Performance in Kahului, is already planning next year’s camp.

“I’ve been training kids straight through the whole COVID situation so I kind of saw the depression they went through and not having seasons and what not and a lot of these kids that I work with don’t come from money, they don’t have disposable income that their parents can just spend to ship them off. I went that route. I flew over to Utah, the states to get recruited. It’s tough. With this camp, these kids can get that same kind of experience for thousands of dollars less.

“We want to make this even bigger and better next season. We are already planning on how we can make this experience even better for these kids. We noticed that some came prepared and comfortable with this type of event and others weren’t comfortable. They didn’t know what to expect, they didn’t have the experience, so the hope is that we can even hold smaller camps leading up to this kind of atmosphere and this kind of event so that they can be at their best.”