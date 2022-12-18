Hundreds of local baseball coaches participated in a Major League coaching clinic on the campus of Mid-Pacific on Saturday.

The event was led by San Francisco Giants bench coach Kai Correa and featured seven different coaches.

Kai Correa (#SFGiants), Keoni DeRenne (#Royals), Brendan Sagara (#StraightUpTX) led 2nd annual Na Ka'i Kohili MLB coaches clinic, bringing together over 200 of #Hawaii's youth baseball & softball coaches share knowledge and expand the game



Speakers at the event included Correa, Stanford sport scientist Bryson Nakamura, Hawaii Pacific head coach Dane Fujinaka, Brendan Sagara of the Texas Rangers organization, Hawaii-Hilo head coach Kallen Miyataki, Kansas City Royals assistant hitting coach Keoni DeRenne and Hawaii head coach Rich Hill.

Saturday’s clinic was spread into seven different 45-minute speaking session from each coach, covering a bevy of topics.

The event also featured hundreds of donations to the Hawaii Foodbank, as canned goods donations were the admission requirement.