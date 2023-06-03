Hundreds of local keiki competed at the 25th anniversary T&C Grom surfing competition on Saturday.

A total of 388 youth surfers competed, as competition started at 8 a.m. and ended at 4:30 and Queen’s Beach.

Day 1 of the competition also included a 5 and under division, where surfers in that division were helped by their family members to get pushed into waves.

Local surfing company T&C Surf facilitated the event, which ends on Sunday with another daylong competition.

All competing surfers are set to receive a goodie bag, with competition winners receiving extra prizes.