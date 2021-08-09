Hula Bowl moved from Aloha Stadium to Orlando

The Hula Bowl has been moved from Aloha Stadium to Orlando, Fla.

The college football All-Star game made its return to the islands in 2020, and hosted the final football game at Aloha Stadium earlier this year.

Prior to the 2020 game, the Hula Bowl had not been played since 2008.

The first edition of the Hula Bowl was played at the old Honolulu Stadium in 1960. It was also played at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku from 1998 to 2005.

In 2022, the game will be played in the Bounce House in Orlando, marking the first time the game will be played outside of the islands.