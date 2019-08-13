HTA, AVP to host free statewide volleyball clinics

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and AVPFirst, the nonprofit youth programming arm of the Pro Tour, have teamed up on a statewide initiative to provide 17 beach volleyball clinics across six Hawaiian islands starting August 19th-September 22th on Maui, Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Hawaii Island and Lanai.

The clinics will be led by current AVP Pros along with Olympian and six-time AVP champion Kevin Wong, former professional AVP beach volleyball player Lia Young Hunt, University of Hawaii beach volleyball staff and athletes and more.

“The AVP Pro Tour and AVPFirst are honored to join forces with exceptional organizations in Hawaii to provide boys and girls on the Hawaiian islands a unique opportunity to discover and develop beach volleyball skills in the coming month – and thrilled that renowned athletes like Kevin Wong, Lia Young Hunt and a number of current AVP Pros will be joining us in this important initiative,” said Donald Sun, CEO, AVP. “We at the AVP believe in planting roots that leave a lasting mark in all we do, and are proud to provide equipment to the Boys and Girls Clubs to help contribute to their success for years to come and hope that this will become a lasting tradition in Hawaii.”

Hawaii Tourism will support this initiative to enhance beach volleyball in the communities across the state. These clinics are free for the children to attend, thanks to tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax.

“It is important to partner with organizations that have a positive impact on the community. This meaningful partnership with AVPFirst will give children across the state the opportunity to explore their interest in beach volleyball by learning from some of the best,” said HTA president and CEO, Chris Tatum.

“The people of Hawaii come first and I’m glad we’ve found a way for beach volleyball to give back to Hawaii the way Hawaii gave to beach volleyball, “ said Mufi Hannemann, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association president and CEO and former mayor of Honolulu. “Olympians, World Champions and AVP Champions have all come from Hawaii and we must continue to invest in the future of our residents.”

For anyone interested in taking part in any of the upcoming clinics, please visit Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii.

The free-to-the-public AVP Pro Tour will also culminate its 2019 season Sept. 20-22, 2019 at the AVP Hawaii Open presented by Hawaii Tourism on the Fort DeRussy beachfront, Waikiki. The event is free to view all matches and offers family-friendly activities, music, food, beverages, meet and greet opportunities and sponsor village fun throughout the event.