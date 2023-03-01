The Pacific West Conference announced their All-PacWest teams and awards with Abby Spurgin collecting both Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.

Spurgin was spectacular as the graduate transfer from West Texas A&M averaged 22.1 ppg, tied for fourth most in the country and best in the conference. Spurgin’s 530 points the second most in school history for a single season, but enough to put her in the all-time top-10 scorers of HPU women’s basketball. Spurgin collected five total Player of the Week recognitions with four offensive and one defensive.

The Sharks finished sixth in the regular season and now have a chance at the PacWest Conference title which begins Friday with a first-round matchup with Concordia at 12:30 p.m. HT.

2022-23 ALL-PACWEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year Abby Spurgin Hawai i Pacific Defender of the Year Brittney Cedeno Dominican Newcomer of the Year Abby Spurgin Hawai i Pacific

Freshman of the Year Keyonee Neal Dominican

Coach of the Year TJ Hardeman Azusa Pacific

2022-23 ALL-PACWEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Brittney Cedeno* Dominican G Sr.

Abby Spurgin Hawai i Pacific C Gr

Alisha Wilson* Academy of Art F So.

Mandi Kawaha** Hawai i Hilo G Sr.

Paige Uyehara* Azusa Pacific G Jr.

Jasmine Rachal* Concordia G Sr.

SECOND TEAM

TyLee Manuel Azusa Pacific F Jr.

Laila Walker Biola G So

Haylee Saurette Point Loma F Gr.

Kelly Heimburger Azusa Pacific F So.

Allie Carreon Point Loma G Jr.

Keyonee Neal Dominican G Fr.

THIRD TEAM

Molly Whitmore** Azusa Pacific F Jr.

Rachel Berry Fresno Pacific G Jr.

Avery Cargill Hawai i Pacific G Sr.

Teagan Thurman Concordia F/C So.

Aysia Johnson Biola G Gr.

Kamalu Kamakawiwoole Hawai i Hilo F Sr.

*Previous All-PacWest Selection

2022-23 ALL-PACWEST MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year Kaden Anderson Point Loma

Defender of the Year Nadjrick Peat Hawai i Hilo

Newcomer of the Year Carlos Ramsey, Jr. Hawai i Hilo

Freshman of the Year Ross Reeves Chaminade

Coach of the Year Matt Logie Point Loma

2022-23 ALL-PACWEST MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Kaden Anderson* Point Loma F Sr.

Alex Wright* Biola G Sr.

Luke Haupt Point Loma F So.

Ken West* Azusa Pacific F Jr.

Darren Williams Hawai i Hilo G Sr.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones** Hawai i Hilo F So.

SECOND TEAM

Mike Asante Academy of Art F Sr.

Brian Goracke Point Loma G So.

Daniel Esparza Biola G So.

Carlos Ramsey, Jr. Hawai`i Hilo G So.

Klay Brown Academy of Art G Sr.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee** Chaminade G Jr.

Braden Olsen Chaminade G Gr.

THIRD TEAM

Will Balata Academy of Art G Gr.

Hayden Gray Azusa Pacific G So.

Maximo Milovich Biola F So.

Marquis Moore Hawai`i Pacific G Sr.

Tobin Karlberg Point Loma G Sr.

Marcus McCutchen Dominican F Jr.

*Previous All-PacWest selection