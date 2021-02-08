HPU’s Olivia West honored as Pacific West Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Olivia West has been slected the PacWest Conference Hawai‘i Pod Women’s Basketball Player of the Week by the conference office for a second time this season for her outstanding play last week.

West, a 5-7 senior from Launceston, Australia/Templestowe, scored 42 points in a pair of games against Hawai‘i Hilo on Saturday and Sunday in leading the Sharks (5-0, 4-0) to their 30th consecutive win.

On Saturday, West scored 16 points with two assists. She made 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc. In the second game, West helped the Sharks overcome an 18-point deficit, making 6-of-11 shots, including two from 3-point territory for 26 points. She also had seven rebounds, two steals and a block.

West is now averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 rebounds on the season. The senior now ranks second in the PacWest in points per game and is the only player in the league making over half of her 3-point attempts.

West is joined this week by the PacWest Southern California Player of the Week Kayla Shaw of Azusa Pacific and by the PacWest Northern California Player of the Week Rachel Berry of Fresno Pacific.

The Sharks face cross-town rival Chaminade three times this week. On Tuesday evening the Silverswords come to The Shark Tank for a 4:30 p.m. contest. On Friday and Saturday, HPU visits McCabe Gym. Friday’s game tips at 4:30 p.m., while Saturday’s contest begins at noon.