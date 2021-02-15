HPU’s Olivia West earns third Pacific West Conference Hawai’i Pod Player of the Week honor this season

Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Olivia West has been chosen the PacWest Conference Hawai‘i Pod Women’s Basketball Player of the Week by the conference office for the third time this season for her outstanding play last week.

West, a 5-7 senior from Launceston, Australia/Templestowe, collected three consecutive double-doubles in leading the No. 2/8 Sharks (8-0, 7-0) three straight 30-plus point wins over cross-town rival Chaminade and run their winning streak to 33 games.

On Tuesday, West scored 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds. West got another double-double on Friday with 29 points and 11 rebounds. She finished the week with a third-consecutive double-double adding 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds on Saturday.

West is now averaging 21.1 points per game and 8.0 rebounds, while making 47.7 percent of shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

West is joined this week by the PacWest Southern California Player of the Week Cara Liggins of Point Loma and by the PacWest Northern California Player of the Week Rachel Berry of Fresno Pacific.

The Sharks face the Silverswords for the fourth time in eight days on Wednesday evening at The Shark Tank. Tipoff for 4:30 p.m. in HPU’s only game this week.