HPU’s Keita Okada named PacWest Freshman Golfer of the Year

IRVINE, Calif. – Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Keita Okada and Ryan Torres were named to the 2021 All-PacWest Conference Golf Team when the conference announced the selections on Tuesday, with Okada named PacWest Freshman of the Year.

Okada, freshman from Tokyo, Japan/Bradenton Fla. IMG Academy, won the 2021 PacWest Individual Champion in a school-record 3-under 207 at Waikoloa on the Big Island and was red-hot in April, winning his last three tournaments and posting seven straight rounds of par or better. He was named to the All-PacWest First Team as a frosh, with a scoring average of 72.36. He became just the second HPU golfer to reach the NCAA Regionals with his selection to the 2021 West/South Central Regional as the top individual.

Torres, a senior from San Jose, Calif./Evergreen Valley, was named to the All-PacWest Third Team. Torres tied for third at the 2021 PacWest Championships, finishing at even-par 210, three strokes behind Okada. He finished sixth or better in seven of his nine tournaments during the 2020-21 season with a stroke average of 75.94. He was in the top four times, including his last events.

Joining Okada as a special award winner is PacWest Golfer of the Year Julius Kreutzer of Academy of Art and ART U’s Andy Moren as the PacWest Coach of the Year.

Okada plays in the NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash.

2021 PACWEST MEN’S GOLF AWARDS Golfer of the Year Freshman of the Year Coach of the Year Julius KreutzerAcademy of Art Keita OkadaHawai`i Pacific Andy MorenAcademy of Art

2021 ALL-PACWEST MEN’S GOLF Name School Yr. Hometown/High School FIRST TEAM Luke Dugger Holy Names Sr. Davis, Calif./Davis Dustin Franko Hawai`i Hilo Jr. Delta, B.C./Douglas Julius Kreutzer Academy of Art Jr. Timmendorfer Strand, Germany/New Mexico CC Keita Okada Hawai`i Pacific Fr. Tokyo, Japan/IMG Academy Matthew Watkins ** Academy of Art Jr. Novato, Calif./Novato SECOND TEAM Blas Ayesa Holy Names Fr. Mar Del Plata, Argentina/Instituto San Alberto Matt Fry * Dominican GS Laguna Niguel, Calif./Dana Hills Otto Homruen Academy of Art Sr. Hua Hin, Thailand, Barton CC Gabriel Manotoc ** Academy of Art Sr. Santa Rosa, Philippines/Acacia Waldorf Hoshi Yadav Holy Names So. Dubai, UAE/Emirates International THIRD TEAM Ryan Lu Holy Names Jr. San Leandro, Calif./Moreau Catholic Aniceto Mandanas * Holy Names Jr. Muntinlupa, Philippines/De La Salle SantiagoZobel Andrew Otani Hawai`i Hilo So. Honolulu/Iolani Juan Diego Sanchez Holy Names Sr. Guadalajara, Mexico/Liceo Del Valle Ryan Torres Hawai`i Pacific Sr. San Jose, Calif./San Jose

*Previous All-PacWest selection