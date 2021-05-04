HPU’s Keita Okada named PacWest Freshman Golfer of the Year

by: Hawai'i Pacific Athletics

IRVINE, Calif. – Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Keita Okada and Ryan Torres were named to the 2021 All-PacWest Conference Golf Team when the conference announced the selections on Tuesday, with Okada named PacWest Freshman of the Year.

Okada, freshman from Tokyo, Japan/Bradenton Fla. IMG Academy, won the 2021 PacWest Individual Champion in a school-record 3-under 207 at Waikoloa on the Big Island and was red-hot in April, winning his last three tournaments and posting seven straight rounds of par or better. He was named to the All-PacWest First Team as a frosh, with a scoring average of 72.36. He became just the second HPU golfer to reach the NCAA Regionals with his selection to the 2021 West/South Central Regional as the top individual.

Torres, a senior from San Jose, Calif./Evergreen Valley, was named to the All-PacWest Third Team. Torres tied for third at the 2021 PacWest Championships, finishing at even-par 210, three strokes behind Okada. He finished sixth or better in seven of his nine tournaments during the 2020-21 season with a stroke average of 75.94. He was in the top four times, including his last events.

Joining Okada as a special award winner is PacWest Golfer of the Year Julius Kreutzer of Academy of Art and ART U’s Andy Moren as the PacWest Coach of the Year.

Okada plays in the NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash.

2021 PACWEST MEN’S GOLF AWARDS
Golfer of the YearFreshman of the YearCoach of the Year
Julius KreutzerAcademy of ArtKeita OkadaHawai`i PacificAndy MorenAcademy of Art
2021 ALL-PACWEST MEN’S GOLF
NameSchoolYr.Hometown/High School
FIRST TEAM
Luke DuggerHoly NamesSr.Davis, Calif./Davis
Dustin FrankoHawai`i HiloJr.Delta, B.C./Douglas
Julius KreutzerAcademy of ArtJr.Timmendorfer Strand, Germany/New Mexico CC
Keita OkadaHawai`i PacificFr.Tokyo, Japan/IMG Academy
Matthew Watkins **Academy of ArtJr.Novato, Calif./Novato
SECOND TEAM
Blas AyesaHoly NamesFr.Mar Del Plata, Argentina/Instituto San Alberto
Matt Fry *DominicanGSLaguna Niguel, Calif./Dana Hills
Otto HomruenAcademy of ArtSr.Hua Hin, Thailand, Barton CC
Gabriel Manotoc **Academy of ArtSr.Santa Rosa, Philippines/Acacia Waldorf
Hoshi YadavHoly NamesSo.Dubai, UAE/Emirates International
THIRD TEAM
Ryan LuHoly NamesJr.San Leandro, Calif./Moreau Catholic
Aniceto Mandanas *Holy NamesJr.Muntinlupa, Philippines/De La Salle SantiagoZobel
Andrew OtaniHawai`i HiloSo.Honolulu/Iolani
Juan Diego SanchezHoly NamesSr.Guadalajara, Mexico/Liceo Del Valle
Ryan TorresHawai`i PacificSr.San Jose, Calif./San Jose

*Previous All-PacWest selection

