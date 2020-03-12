HPU’s historic season and D-II women’s basketball national championship run comes to an end due to coronavirus cancelations

Hawaii Pacific University’s historic women’s basketball season has come to an end.

That comes after the NCAA’s announcement that all of its championships in every winter and spring sport, including hockey, baseball, lacrosse and several others were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HPU, was scheduled to host the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament West Division Regional starting Friday at the Shark Tank Gym in Manoa.

“We are disappointed that we couldn’t play the regional,” said HPU’s Executive Director of Athletics and Community Relations Sam Moku in a press release. “A lot of people put a lot of work into preparing for a great tournament. We give our Mahalos to the HPU staff for accommodating our needs on short notice. Mahalos to the Outrigger Hotels that hosted our tournament teams and to all of our basketball fans who were looking forward to the excitement of March Madness in Honolulu.”

The Sharks went 29-1 this season, and entered the tournament riding a 25-game winning streak having captured a third consecutive Pacific West Conference Title last week.

HPU was scheduled to face eighth seed Cal Poly Pomona (19-10) in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m. The other quarterfinals were to feature No. 6 seed Northwest Nazarene (22-7) vs. No. 3 seed UC San Diego (25-5), No. 7 seed Western Washington (22-9) vs. No. 2 seed Alaska Anchorage (31-2) and No. 5 seed Azusa Pacific (25-5) vs. No. 4 seed Cal State San Marcos (25-5).

The semifinals were set for Saturday, and the regional championship game on Monday.

Instead, all visiting teams will return home and HPU’s run at a potential national title comes to a halt as senior guard Starr Rivera of Roosevelt has her collegiate career come to an end.

Last week, Rivera, the team’s only senior was named as an All-PWC first-team selection. Rivera made 75 of 163 attempts from 3-point territory, giving her the eighth-best percentage in the nation.