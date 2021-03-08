HPU’s Amy Baum selected as Pacific West Conference Hawai’i Pod Player of the Week for second straight week

For the second straight week, Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Amy Baum is the PacWest Conference Hawai‘i Women’s Basketball Player of the Week chosen by the conference office for her strong play against Chaminade to close the regular season last week.

Baum, a 5-7 junior from Melbourne, Australia/Rowville Secondary, nearly had two-consecutive triple-doubles to wrap up the regular season for the undefeated No. 2/4 Sharks. Baum registered 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Hawai`i Pacific’s 200th all-time PacWest win. She made 7-of-11 shots in the win with three steals and a block. Two days later, Baum helped HPU (13-0, 12-0) complete the perfect regular season with her first triple-double of the year and second of her career. She finished with 10 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the third time the junior notched a PacWest record-tying 15 assists in a single game. She added four more steals and one block.

Baum, an All-American last season, is averaging 9.0 assists per game this season to lead Division II. She is also averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.

She is joined this week by the PacWest Southern California Player of the Week Ellie Turk of Point Loma and by the PacWest Northern California Player of the Week Lauryn Manns of Academy of Art.

The No. 2/4 Sharks open NCAA Division II Tournament play on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Women’s West Regional in Grand Junction, Colo. HPU, seeded fifth in the region, faces the only other PacWest team in the field of six, fourth seeded Azusa Pacific (10-4) at 2 p.m. HST (5 p.m. MST) at Brownson Arena on the Colorado Mesa campus.