HPU Women’s Basketball ranked first in NCAA D-II West Regional Rankings

Hawai‘i Pacific University holds the top spot in the West Region in the first NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Regional Rankings announced today by the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee.

The PacWest Champion Sharks (24-1, 19-0) had a 23-1 record against Division II teams and a 22-1 mark against teams within the West Region (and border states to the region) at the start of the week when the ranking record began. The Sharks 98-83 win at Point Loma on Monday was not reflected in this week’s rankings.

UC San Diego (20-4 DII, 19-4 West Region) was ranked second by the committee with Alaska Anchorage (23-2, 19-1) third, and Cal State San Marcos (20-4, 19-4) fourth. Northwest Nazarene (16-6, 16-6) is fifth, with Azusa Pacific (20-4, 19-4) sixth, Western Washington (15-7, 15-7) seventh and Cal Poly Pomona (15-9, 14-9) eighth. Simon Fraser (16-10, 16-9) is ninth and Concordia Irvine (14-8, 14-8) is 10th.

The NCAA Division II Regional Rankings are used to select and seed the eight-team NCAA Division II West Regional. The PacWest Conference, Great Northwest Athletic Conference and the California Collegiate Athletic Association all have automatic berths to the tournament for their conference tournament champions. The other five berths to the NCAAs are selected at large via the regional rankings. The rankings will be issued the next two Wednesdays before the NCAA Division II Tournament bracket is revealed on Sunday, March 8.

The Sharks play once this week, on Saturday when they visit the Big Island to play Hawai‘i Hilo. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL WEST REGION RANKINGS

Released Feb. 19, 2020