HPU Women’s Basketball opens season ranked 25th in WBCA Division II Poll

The Hawai‘i Pacific University women’s basketball team opens the season at No. 25 in the Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II Coaches Poll announced on Tuesday.

The Sharks, who were 13-1 in 2020-21, finished last season ranked 14th. The preseason poll has HPU tied for the 25th spot with Belmont Abbey (N.C.) who finished the year at 22-3 overall and seventh in the final poll.

Defending national champion Lubbock Christian (Texas) (23-0) has the top spot entering the season. LCU received 20 of the 22 first place votes in the poll. Last season’s runner-up, Drury (Mo.) (24-2) is second with two first place votes. Lander (S.C.) is third, with Fort Hays State (Kan.) (22-4) fourth and PacWest member Azusa Pacific (12-5) fifth.

Central Missouri (23-5) and North Georgia (18-2) are tied for sixth, with Ashland (Ohio) eighth, Gannon (Pa.) ninth and Texas A&M-Commerce tenth.

Alaska Anchorage is 12th as the only other West Region team ranked, while Western Washington received votes.

The Sharks will welcome No. 1 Lubbock Christian to The Shark Tank on Nov. 26, and No. 12 Alaska Anchorage on Dec. 14.

HPU has an exhibition game against Hawai‘i on Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Sharks open the regular season at in the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Nov. 12 against Western Oregon in a 1 p.m. HST (3 p.m. PST) tip.

WBCA DIVISION II POLL

Released Nov. 2, 2021