HPU Women’s Basketball opens season ranked 25th in WBCA Division II Poll

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Hawai‘i Pacific University women’s basketball team opens the season at No. 25 in the Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II Coaches Poll announced on Tuesday.

The Sharks, who were 13-1 in 2020-21, finished last season ranked 14th. The preseason poll has HPU tied for the 25th spot with Belmont Abbey (N.C.) who finished the year at 22-3 overall and seventh in the final poll.

Defending national champion Lubbock Christian (Texas) (23-0) has the top spot entering the season. LCU received 20 of the 22 first place votes in the poll. Last season’s runner-up, Drury (Mo.) (24-2) is second with two first place votes. Lander (S.C.) is third, with Fort Hays State (Kan.) (22-4) fourth and PacWest member Azusa Pacific (12-5) fifth.

Central Missouri (23-5) and North Georgia (18-2) are tied for sixth, with Ashland (Ohio) eighth, Gannon (Pa.) ninth and Texas A&M-Commerce tenth.

Alaska Anchorage is 12th as the only other West Region team ranked, while Western Washington received votes.

The Sharks will welcome No. 1 Lubbock Christian to The Shark Tank on Nov. 26, and No. 12 Alaska Anchorage on Dec. 14.

HPU has an exhibition game against Hawai‘i on Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Sharks open the regular season at in the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Nov. 12 against Western Oregon in a 1 p.m. HST (3 p.m. PST) tip.

WBCA DIVISION II POLL

Released Nov. 2, 2021

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Lubbock Christian (20)23-05471
2Drury (2)24-25242
3Lander20-24653
4Fort Hays State22-440810
5Azusa Pacific12-535616
6tCentral Missouri23-53394
6tNorth Georgia18-23396
8Ashland16-932620
9Gannon13-131126
10Texas A&M-Commerce14-430717
11Tampa7-0305NR
12Alaska Anchorage3-0267NR
13Stonehill0-0257NR
14Glenville State12-423523
15Valdosta State18-417313
16Southwestern Oklahoma State18-417115
17Charleston (W.Va.)19-31555
18Minnesota Duluth14-215012
19Union (Tenn.)19-614722
20Daemen14-31258
21Carson-Newman15-412424
22Bentley0-093NR
23tColorado Mines17-38921
23tTruman State17-58927
25tBelmont Abbey22-3807
25tHawaii Pacific13-18014

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories