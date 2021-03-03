HPU Women’s Basketball extends winning streak to 38 games as NCAA regional ranking provides motivation ahead of Selection Sunday

The Hawai’i Pacific University women’s basketball team completed a perfect regular season on Wednesday Night with a win over Chaminade to extend the program’s record winning streak to 38 games dating back to last season.

The Sharks who celebrated ‘Senior Night’ at the Shark Tank ran away to a 79-40 victory led behind a triple-double from Amy Baum who went for 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists. Alysha Marcucci posted 22 points and eight rebounds.

Following the game, seniors Marcucci and Makenna Gambee were honored as departing seniors. Olivia West was not part of the ceremony and will return for a second senior season in 2022 per NCAA COVID-19 eligibility rules set for this season.

Earlier in the day, HPU and the PacWest Conference received a rude awakening on Wednesday with the today’s announcement of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Regional Rankings by the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee.

The Sharks (13-0, 12-0) ranked No. 2 or No. 4 nationally, were ranked fifth in the region by the committee, behind four teams that have lost at least three games each. HPU is the only unbeaten team in Division II that is not either a first or second regional ranking.

Because of the number of Division II teams that are not playing because of the Covid pandemic, the West region has been temporarily redrawn to include the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with the PacWest.

Colorado School of Mines (15-3) is the current top team in the region, with Western Colorado (13-4) second and Westminster (Utah) (11-4) third. All three are from the RMAC.

The PacWest schools hold the next three positions, with Azusa Pacific (10-4, 10-4) is slated fourth, with HPU fifth and Point Loma (8-5, 8-5) sixth.

Colorado Mesa (13-7) is ranked seventh and Metropolitan State Denver (12-5) is eighth.

The NCAA Division II Regional Rankings are used to select and seed NCAA Division II West Regional. This season the regional will only involve six teams, with automatic berths given to the PacWest and RMAC. The other four berths will be selected at large via the regional rankings. This is the only true ranking before the NCAA Division II Tournament bracket is revealed on Sunday at 5 p.m. HST.

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL WEST REGION RANKINGS

Released March 3, 2021