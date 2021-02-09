HPU Women’s Basketball extends winning streak to 31 games with 60 point win over Chaminade

No. 3/8 Hawai’i Pacific University opened the game with a 15-0 run and never trailed in running HPU’s win streak to 31 with a 98-38 PacWest Conference victory over cross-town rival Chaminade on Tuesday evening at The Shark Tank.

The Sharks (6-0, 5-0) collected three double doubles in the victory over the Silverswords (0-3, 0-3).

Olivia West led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Avery Cargill scored 21 points, while Ally Bates added 20 points and eight boards. Alysha Marcucci double-doubled with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Amy Baum collected 10 points with 12 assists.

Chaminade was led by Emma Morris with 12 points and Jordyn Zader with 11 points.

The Sharks and Swords will play again on Friday night at McCabe Gym. Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.