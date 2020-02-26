HPU Women’s basketball extends winning streak to 22 games with victory at Chaminade

The third ranked Hawai’i Pacific ran its winning streak to 22 straight with an 88-54 Pacific West Conference victory over Chaminade on Tuesday night at McCabe Gym.

The Sharks (26-1, 21-0) fought off their cross-town neighbor, opening up the game with a 29-11 second quarter to down the Silverswords (4-23, 4-17).

Sophomore Abbey Noblett scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Sharks, while sophomore Amy Baum collected her sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Starr Rivera added 14 points.

Chaminade got 19 points from Destiny Castro with eight rebounds, while Cheyenne Ardona chipped in 12 points.

HPU will close out their regular season on Saturday at 1:00 PM HST against UH Hilo before taking part in the PacWest Tournament starting Thursday in Azusa, California.



