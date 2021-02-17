HPU women beats Chaminade for 34th consecutive win, 56th straight against Division-II Hawai’i school

The second ranked Hawai’i Pacific University women’s basketball team extended their program record winning streak to 34 games with a 92-37 win over Chaminade on Wednesday night.

HPU (9-0, 8-0) has now won 56 straight against Division II Hawai‘i schools, while Chaminade (0-6, 0-6) has now lost 16 straight dating back to last season.

The Sharks were led by Ally Bates with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Alysha Marcucci scored 21 points. Olivia West collected 13 points, while Amy Baum double-doubled with 12 points and 15 assists to go with five steals.

The Swords got 14 points from Jordyn Zader, while Michaella Dean grabbed seven rebounds.

HPU is off until next Wednesday when they visit Hawai’i Hilo. CUH travels to UH Hilo for games Saturday and Sunday.