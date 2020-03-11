HPU will host NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Regional Tournament without fans in attendance

Hawai’i Pacific University Athletics Director Sam Moku has confirmed to KHON2 that this weekend’s NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball West Regional Championship games hosted by the Sharks will be held without fans in attendance in a precaution to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

HPU will still be hosting tournament games on Friday, Saturday, and Monday at The Shark Tank Gym in Manoa, however will have only essential team officials on hand.

The Sharks (29-1) are ranked No. 3 in the national polls by both the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the Division II Sports Information Directors of America and carry a 25-game winning streak into the regional. HPU faces eighth seed Cal Poly Pomona (19-10) in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m.

The other quarterfinals on Friday have No. 6 seed Northwest Nazarene (22-7) vs. No. 3 seed UC San Diego (25-5) at Noon, No. 7 seed Western Washington (22-9) vs. No. 2 seed Alaska Anchorage (31-2) and No. 5 seed Azusa Pacific (25-5) vs. No. 4 seed Cal State San Marcos (25-5). The semifinals are set for Saturday, with the NNU-UCSD winner against the WWU-UAA winner at 5 p.m., and the HPU-CPP winner against the APU-CSUSM winner at 7:30. The regional championship game is Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Officials from HPU will be making public comments this afternoon. Stay with KHON2 for more on this developing story.