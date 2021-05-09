HPU, UH Hilo tennis teams win NCAA West Regionals

Sports
Courtesy Hawaii Pacific Athletics

The Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team and the Hawaii-Hilo men’s tennis team each won NCAA Division II West Regionals on Sunday.

The Sharks advanced to their eighth Elite Eight in nine seasons after a 5-1 win over Azusa Pacific in the regional finals on Saturday.

The Vulcans advanced to their third consecutive Division II championship tournament after a 4-3 win over the Hawaii Pacific men’s team on Saturday.

Both men’s and women’s regionals were held in Surpirse, Ariz.

