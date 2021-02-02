HPU ranked third and seventh in latest Division II Women’s Basketball Polls

Hawai‘i Pacific University are ranked third and seventh nationally in the two Division II women’s basketball polls that were released on Tuesday.

The 3-0 Sharks remained No. 3 in this week’s Division II Sports Information Directors’ poll, and are slotted seventh in the initial Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll that made its season debut on Tuesday.

The 3-0 Sharks stayed No. 1 in the West Region this week.

Both polls agree on the top two teams, with Drury (Mo.) (10-0) unanimous at No. 1 in the D2SIDA poll and receiving 21 of the 23 top votes in the WBCA poll. Lubbock Christian (Texas) (9-0) is second in both polls and received the other two No. 1 votes in the WBCA poll.

The D2SIDA poll has HPU third, Lander (S.C.) (9-0) fourth, and Charleston (W.Va.) (8-0) fifth. Valdosta State (Ga.) (12-1) is sixth, Minnesota-Duluth (5-0) is seventh, Western Colorado (8-1) is eighth, and ninth is tied between West Texas A&M (10-1) and Grand Valley State (Mich.) (8-1).

The WBCA has Lander third, Charleston fourth, Valdosta State fifth, Minnesota-Duluth sixth and HPU seventh. West Texas A&M is eighth, Cedarville (Ohio) (14-1) is ninth and Texas A&M-Commerce (8-1) is 10th.

In addition to HPU, the PacWest Conference has Concordia Irvine ranked 24th in the D2SIDA poll, with Point Loma receiving votes. Azusa Pacific is receiving votes in the WBCA poll.

The Sharks, who are on a 28-game winning streak dating back to last season, return to action this weekend when they host Hawai‘i Hilo on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are set to tipoff at noon at The Shark Tank on the former St. Francis School campus. Fans are not allowed into the gymnasium, but the games will be live streamed at hpusharks.com.

WBCA DIVISION II POLL

Released Feb. 2, 2021

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Drury (21)10-0573 
2Lubbock Christian (2)9-0550 
3Lander9-0434 
4Charleston (W.Va.)8-0428 
5Valdosta State12-1384 
6Minnesota-Duluth5-0371 
7Hawai‘i Pacific3-0359 
8West Texas A&M10-1334 
9Cedarville14-1324 
10Texas A&M-Commerce8-1305
11Fort Hays State11-2269 
12Nebraska Kearney12-2255 
13Carson-Newman7-1241 
14Western Colorado8-1238 
15Grand Valley State8-1218 
16North Georgia8-1205 
17Southwestern Oklahoma State9-1203 
18Daemen4-1198 
19Arkansas Tech6-0181 
20Glenville State6-1180 
21Central Missouri12-2171 
22Tusculum11-1141 
23Southern Indiana10-2118
24Truman State11-2115 
25Gannon5-181

Others receiving votes: Benedict 80; Union (Tenn.) 70; Belmont Abbey 63; Michigan Tech 58; East Central (Okla.) 43; Emporia State 33; American International 30; Colorado Mines 27; Notre Dame (Ohio) 26; Sioux Falls 26; Walsh 25 ; Ashland 20; Azusa Pacific 16; Catawba 9; Virginia-Wise 8; Colorado Mesa 7; Midwestern State (Texas) 6. Eight teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 53 combined points.

D2SIDA POLL

Released Feb. 2, 2021

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Drury (16)10-04001
2Lubbock Christian9-03842
3Hawai‘i Pacific3-03583
4Lander9-03545
5Charleston (W.Va.)8-03336
6Valdosta State12-13207
7Minnesota-Duluth5-03138
8Western Colorado8-12849
T9Grand Valley State8-124215
T9West Texas A&M10-124212
11Glenville State6-121514
12Nebraska-Kearney12-22134
13Tusculum11-1204T21
14Daemen4-117013
15North Georgia8-116616
16Cedarville14-116523
17Texas A&M-Commerce8-115518
18Arkansas Tech6-013425
19Central Missouri12-210617
20Gannon5-193T21
21Union (Tenn.)9-36920
22Carson-Newman7-16510
23Truman State11-250RV
24Concordia-Irvine4-245RV
25Fort Hays State11-233NR

Others receiving votes: American International 28, Notre Dame (Ohio) 17, Colorado School of Mines 12, Southern Indiana 10, Southwestern Oklahoma State 9, Point Loma 5, Montevallo 4, Barton 2.

D2SIDA WEST REGION POLL

Released Feb. 1, 2021

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Hawai‘i Pacific (6)3-0361
2Concordia Irvine4-2303
3Point Loma4-1224
4Azusa Pacific2-2172
5Seattle Pacific4-395
6Saint Martin’s2-376

Others receiving votes: Fresno Pacific 5

