HPU ranked third and seventh in latest Division II Women’s Basketball Polls

Hawai‘i Pacific University are ranked third and seventh nationally in the two Division II women’s basketball polls that were released on Tuesday.

The 3-0 Sharks remained No. 3 in this week’s Division II Sports Information Directors’ poll, and are slotted seventh in the initial Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll that made its season debut on Tuesday.

The 3-0 Sharks stayed No. 1 in the West Region this week.

Both polls agree on the top two teams, with Drury (Mo.) (10-0) unanimous at No. 1 in the D2SIDA poll and receiving 21 of the 23 top votes in the WBCA poll. Lubbock Christian (Texas) (9-0) is second in both polls and received the other two No. 1 votes in the WBCA poll.

The D2SIDA poll has HPU third, Lander (S.C.) (9-0) fourth, and Charleston (W.Va.) (8-0) fifth. Valdosta State (Ga.) (12-1) is sixth, Minnesota-Duluth (5-0) is seventh, Western Colorado (8-1) is eighth, and ninth is tied between West Texas A&M (10-1) and Grand Valley State (Mich.) (8-1).

The WBCA has Lander third, Charleston fourth, Valdosta State fifth, Minnesota-Duluth sixth and HPU seventh. West Texas A&M is eighth, Cedarville (Ohio) (14-1) is ninth and Texas A&M-Commerce (8-1) is 10th.

In addition to HPU, the PacWest Conference has Concordia Irvine ranked 24th in the D2SIDA poll, with Point Loma receiving votes. Azusa Pacific is receiving votes in the WBCA poll.

The Sharks, who are on a 28-game winning streak dating back to last season, return to action this weekend when they host Hawai‘i Hilo on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are set to tipoff at noon at The Shark Tank on the former St. Francis School campus. Fans are not allowed into the gymnasium, but the games will be live streamed at hpusharks.com.

WBCA DIVISION II POLL

Released Feb. 2, 2021

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Drury (21) 10-0 573 2 Lubbock Christian (2) 9-0 550 3 Lander 9-0 434 4 Charleston (W.Va.) 8-0 428 5 Valdosta State 12-1 384 6 Minnesota-Duluth 5-0 371 7 Hawai‘i Pacific 3-0 359 8 West Texas A&M 10-1 334 9 Cedarville 14-1 324 10 Texas A&M-Commerce 8-1 305 11 Fort Hays State 11-2 269 12 Nebraska Kearney 12-2 255 13 Carson-Newman 7-1 241 14 Western Colorado 8-1 238 15 Grand Valley State 8-1 218 16 North Georgia 8-1 205 17 Southwestern Oklahoma State 9-1 203 18 Daemen 4-1 198 19 Arkansas Tech 6-0 181 20 Glenville State 6-1 180 21 Central Missouri 12-2 171 22 Tusculum 11-1 141 23 Southern Indiana 10-2 118 24 Truman State 11-2 115 25 Gannon 5-1 81

Others receiving votes: Benedict 80; Union (Tenn.) 70; Belmont Abbey 63; Michigan Tech 58; East Central (Okla.) 43; Emporia State 33; American International 30; Colorado Mines 27; Notre Dame (Ohio) 26; Sioux Falls 26; Walsh 25 ; Ashland 20; Azusa Pacific 16; Catawba 9; Virginia-Wise 8; Colorado Mesa 7; Midwestern State (Texas) 6. Eight teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 53 combined points.

D2SIDA POLL

Released Feb. 2, 2021

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Drury (16) 10-0 400 1 2 Lubbock Christian 9-0 384 2 3 Hawai‘i Pacific 3-0 358 3 4 Lander 9-0 354 5 5 Charleston (W.Va.) 8-0 333 6 6 Valdosta State 12-1 320 7 7 Minnesota-Duluth 5-0 313 8 8 Western Colorado 8-1 284 9 T9 Grand Valley State 8-1 242 15 T9 West Texas A&M 10-1 242 12 11 Glenville State 6-1 215 14 12 Nebraska-Kearney 12-2 213 4 13 Tusculum 11-1 204 T21 14 Daemen 4-1 170 13 15 North Georgia 8-1 166 16 16 Cedarville 14-1 165 23 17 Texas A&M-Commerce 8-1 155 18 18 Arkansas Tech 6-0 134 25 19 Central Missouri 12-2 106 17 20 Gannon 5-1 93 T21 21 Union (Tenn.) 9-3 69 20 22 Carson-Newman 7-1 65 10 23 Truman State 11-2 50 RV 24 Concordia-Irvine 4-2 45 RV 25 Fort Hays State 11-2 33 NR

Others receiving votes: American International 28, Notre Dame (Ohio) 17, Colorado School of Mines 12, Southern Indiana 10, Southwestern Oklahoma State 9, Point Loma 5, Montevallo 4, Barton 2.

D2SIDA WEST REGION POLL

Released Feb. 1, 2021

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Hawai‘i Pacific (6) 3-0 36 1 2 Concordia Irvine 4-2 30 3 3 Point Loma 4-1 22 4 4 Azusa Pacific 2-2 17 2 5 Seattle Pacific 4-3 9 5 6 Saint Martin’s 2-3 7 6

Others receiving votes: Fresno Pacific 5