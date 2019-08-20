HPU opens the doors to the ‘Shark Tank’ as the program’s new home-court for indoor sports

In a monumental morning for Hawaii Pacific University athletics, the program opened the doors to its first ‘home court’ for indoor sports as HPU has revitalized the Saint Francis Gymnasium as the ‘Shark Tank’.

It’s the latest in Hawai’i Pacific University’s realized-vision of its new centralized urban campus.

HPU kicks off the 2019-20 athletics season with a new home gym in Honolulu for men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and acrobatics and tumbling, and athletics training facilities.

HPU described that it’s pleased to breathe life back into a beloved local fixture, the former Saint Francis School’s gymnasium and athletics facilities, further demonstrating HPU’s commitment to the livelihood of the city and community.

The new full-time home-court and training facility for indoor sports are headlined by the volleyball and basketball teams.

The first team to participate on the new floor will be the Sharks women’s volleyball team against West Virgina State on September 6 at 10:00 am HST.

