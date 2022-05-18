No. 4 Hawai’i Pacific battled hard before coming away victorious in a 4-2 triumph over No. 39 Texas-Tyler in the round of 16 of the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships at Sanlando Park.



The Sharks (18-2) the tournament’s second seed, took the doubles point from the Patriots (14-9), the Lone Star Conference champions and tournament’s 15th seed.



The match was won at the No. 1 position as second seeded Jordi Walder took a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 triumph to seal the match.



The Sharks advance to the NCAA II Elite Eight to face No. 6 Flagler (Fla.) (19-5), the seventh seed, on Thursday at 6 a.m. HST (Noon, EDT).

The No. 10 Hawai‘i Pacific University women season came to an end on Wednesday with a 4-0 loss to No. 2 Nova Southeastern in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Division II Tennis Championships at Sanlando Park.

The No. 10 HPU Sharks (17-9), seeded fifth in the national bracket, fought back against the No. 2 NSU Sharks (25-3), seeded fourth, after dropping the doubles point. The teams also had to battle a lightning delay of nearly an hour that interrupted the match.

While HPU did not score a point, the HPU Sharks stretched Nova Southeastern to three sets at three spots and a potential fourth before falling.