HPU junior guard Amy Baum named PacWest player of the year; 4 players named to All-PacWest Hawai’i Team

IRVINE, Calif. – Junior Amy Baum and head coach Reid Takatsuka led the Hawai‘i Pacific University contingent on the 2021 All-PacWest Conference Women’s Basketball Team announced Wednesday by the conference office. Baum and Takatsuka received the honors for a second straight year.

With the conference season played by pods in 2020-21, each pod (Hawai‘i, Southern California and Northern California) with the special awards selected by the entire conference.

Baum was chosen by the conference coaches as the PacWest Conference Player of the Year and Takatsuka the PacWest Coach of the Year as they led the No. 2/4 Sharks to a perfect 13-0 overall record, 12-0 in PacWest Hawai‘i play, and ran Division II’s longest active winning streak to 38 games.

Joining Baum on the All-PacWest Hawai‘i Team are senior Alysha Marcucci, senior Olivia West and junior Ally Bates. The Sharks have four of the six Hawai‘i Team members, with Hawai‘i Hilo’s Mandi Kawaha and Kim Schmelz completing the squad.

Baum, a 5-7 junior guard from Melbourne, Australia/Rowville Secondary, one of the top players in Division II, posted her second career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in the final regular season game against Chaminade – one of nine in Division II this season. Baum leads Division II in assists with 9.0 per game and assist turnover ratio at 4.50. Baum leads HPU, is ranked second in the conference and 56th nationally with 2.23 steals per game. She’s 12th in the PacWest averaging 14.7 points a game, 12th in the league in rebounding with 7.4 per contest, ranking in the top 150 nationally in both categories. She currently holds the HPU career assist record at 450 and is 10th in career scoring with 861 points.

Marcucci, a 5-11 senior from Yarragon, Australia/Marist-Sion, is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game (15th in the PacWest). Marcucci is third in the PacWest and 63rd nationally hitting 2.31 3-pointers per contest. She is third on HPU’s career scoring list with 1,305 points and holds the school’s career 3-point field goal record with 231 on a record 680 attempts, and ranks second in career blocked shots with 67 and sixth in career rebounding with 541.

West, a 5-7 senior from Launceston, Australia/Templestowe who came to HPU from Utah State, leads the PacWest and is 40th in Division II with 18.4 points per game. West leads the PacWest and 26th in Division II with a .426 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 2.23 per game (sixth in PWC and 77th nationally). She is 11th in the league and 123rd in the country in rebounding with 7.5 per contest and is sixth in the PacWest in field goal percentage at .462 (50th nationally).

Bates, a 5-9 junior from Melbourne, Australia/Yarra Valley, is second on the team, eighth in the PacWest and 105th in Division II with 15.6 points a game. She leads HPU, is seventh in the conference and 94th nationally in rebounding with 7.8 a game. Bates is third in the PacWest and 63rd nationally averaging 2.31 3-pointers per game, and is seventh in the conference and 108th nationally in 3-point percentage at .337.

For Takatsuka, it’s the fifth time in his 10 seasons that he has been voted by his peers as the PacWest Coach of the Year. He’s led the Sharks to a 38-game winning streak and a No. 2 (D2SIDA) and No. 4 (WBCA) national ranking heading into the postseason. The winningest active collegiate coach in the state of Hawai‘i won his 200th game this season and now holds a record of 209-64 (.766). In addition to this season’s PacWest Hawai‘i Championship, Takatsuka has won the conference championship four other times (2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020) and has led HPU to six NCAA Tournament berths, with this season’s marking HPU’s fifth straight.

Joining the Sharks duo with PacWest Special Awards are Azusa Pacific’s Alex Lowden as Defender of the Year and APU’s Kayla Shaw as Newcomer of the Year.

The Sharks open the NCAA Division II West Regional as the fifth-seed against fellow PacWest member and fourth-seed Azusa Pacific (10-4) on Friday at 2 p.m. HST (5 p.m. MST) at Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colo.

+++ HPU +++

2020-21 ALL-PACWEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS Player of the Year Amy Baum Hawai`i Pacific Defensive Player of the Year Alex Lowden Azusa Pacific Newcomer of the Year Kayla Shaw Azusa Pacific Coach of the Year Reid Takatsuka Hawai`i Pacific

2020-21 ALL-PACWEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown/Previous School HAWAI`I TEAM Ally Bates Hawai`i Pacific G Jr. Melbourne, Australia/Utah Valley Amy Baum ** Hawai`i Pacific G Jr. Melbourne, Australia/Rowville Mandi Kawaha Hawai`i Hilo G Jr. Hilo, Hawai`i/Hilo Alysha Marcucci *** Hawai`i Pacific G Sr. Yarragon, Australia/Marist-Sion Kim Schmelz Hawai`i Hilo G GS Sacramento, Calif./Pleasant Grove Olivia West Hawai`i Pacific G Sr. Launceton, Australia/Utah State SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TEAM Stephanie Lee Biola G So. Brea, Calif./Brea Olinda Cara Liggins ** Point Loma G Sr. Albuquerque, New Mexico/Sandia Kayla Shaw Azusa Pacific G Sr. Phoenix, Ariz./Delaware Katie Timmerman Concordia Irvine G Jr. Torrance, Calif./West Torrance Michaela VanderKlugt *** Concordia Irvine F/C Sr. Antioch, Calif./Carondelet Molly Whitmore Azusa Pacific F So. Adelaide, Australia/Portside Christian NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TEAM Rachel Berry Fresno Pacific G Jr. Clovis, Calif./Clovis Riley Friauf Dominican F Sr. Vancouver, Wash./Concordia Lauryn Manns Academy of Art G Jr. Corona, Calif./Mt. SAC Bayli McClard * Fresno Pacific F Sr. Hanford, Calif./Hanford Julia Razo Dominican G Sr. Woodland, Calif./St. Francis Brooke Rodgers Academy of Art G Fr. Indianapolis, Ind./Cactus Shadows

* – Previous All-PacWest selection