HPU golfer and PacWest Freshman of the Year Keita Okada set to tee it up at United State Amateur starting this weekend

Hawai’i Pacific and Japan will be represented at the most prestigious amateur golf tournament in the country. Reigning PacWest Freshman of the Year Keita Okada is in the field at this week’s United State Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Pennslyvania. The Tokyo native won Hawaii’s local qualifier in late June with a two-round score of 4-under par.

Okada’s tee time for Sunday morning is set for 2:20 Hawai’i time. He and his caddie will have a very close relationship because his father will be on the bag. His father owns a golf training facility back in Japan and had the same dream of Keita to play in the U.S. Amateur.

“It was like dream. It is my dream tournament. I’m just honored to play US Amateur as a Japanese (player),” Okada told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “It is the first time my dad is going to caddie for me. Actually, my dad was dreaming to play US Amateur. Hes very excited. I’m excited as well.”

The smooth swinging Okada says he is honored to play in the event as a Japanese player. His goal is to make the cut to play in the match play portion which he got good practice in this summer when playing in the Manoa Cup.