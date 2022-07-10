Saint Louis and Hawaii Pacific alum Rico Garcia made his return to the MLB on Sunday for the Baltimore Orioles.

In a 9-5 win against the Los Angeles Angels, Garcia tossed one inning, allowing a two-run home run to Max Stassi but maintaining the Baltimore lead in the eighth inning.

The Orioles selected Garcia‘s contract prior to Sunday’s game.

Garcia had previously pitched for the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Orioles, before Sunday.

Garcia has also appeared in the MLB for the Colorado Rockies in 2019 and the San Francisco Giants in 2021.