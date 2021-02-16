HPU and Saint Louis alum Rico Garcia focused on big picture heading into big league camp with San Francisco Giants

As he prepares for the 2021 MLB season, Saint Louis and Hawaii Pacific alum Rico Garcia is focused on the bigger picture.

The right-handed pitcher will report to spring training for the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Wednesday, where he hopes to earn an opening day roster spot for the second year in a row.

“You’ll always remember what you’re playing for. You can have all the money and the contracts in the world but at the end of the day, it’s what you play for and who you play for,” the Kapolei native told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “For me, it’s my family, my coaches, my teammates, the things that people don’t see on camera behind the screen, those are the biggest things that keep driving me to go forward and to this day, it’s been a good reason for me.”

Following his senior season at HPY, Garcia was selected in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. After biding his time in the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2019, posting a 10.50 ERA in two appearances. He was subsequently released by the franchise in the offseason but signed with the Giants prior to the 2020 season.

Garcia had a hot start through the first two weeks of the 2020 season, which was abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite not giving up an earned run through his first six appearances out of the bullpen, he ultimately finished with a modest 5.40 ERA in 12 total appearances. He was released by the club on Dec. 2, but signed a free agent minor league contract a day later. After earning another opportunity to prove himself, Garcia hopes his simple approach will provide him some longevity in the big leagues.

“I wanna be up there and help the team win any way I can but personally, for me it’s just to go out there and do the best I can every single day,” Garcia said. “As long as I don’t have any regrets when I go home, when I close my eyes, that’s all I can ask for. Going out there, being a good teammate, working hard, those are the main things that an athlete can focus on.”